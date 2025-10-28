 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

UK businesses more likely to rely on brokers for risk management than global peers

Rob Kemp, head of commercial risk solutions for the UK at Aon
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

UK businesses are more likely to rely on brokers to identify major risks (78.3%) compared with global counterparts (55.7%), according to a new survey.

The research from Aon claimed the findings emphasis the value placed on specialist advice to complement in-house expertise.

Its Global Risk Management Survey gathered insights from nearly 3,000 executives across 63 countries and 16 industries.

The broking giant listed the top current risks for UK businesses as cyber-attacks/data breaches, business interruption, and economic slowdown.

Last week CyberCube reported a preliminary loss estimate for the Amazon Web Services outage ranging from $38m (£28

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Motor Repair 4
Newbie News: RMI Insurance Services

CEO of the Independent Garage Association Stuart James and head of insurance Neil Follett, tell Insurance Age how motor trade broker RMI Insurance Services will use the expertise of the wider group and provide five-star service.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: