UK businesses more likely to rely on brokers for risk management than global peers
UK businesses are more likely to rely on brokers to identify major risks (78.3%) compared with global counterparts (55.7%), according to a new survey.
The research from Aon claimed the findings emphasis the value placed on specialist advice to complement in-house expertise.
Its Global Risk Management Survey gathered insights from nearly 3,000 executives across 63 countries and 16 industries.
The broking giant listed the top current risks for UK businesses as cyber-attacks/data breaches, business interruption, and economic slowdown.
Last week CyberCube reported a preliminary loss estimate for the Amazon Web Services outage ranging from $38m (£28
