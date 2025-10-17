People Moves: 13 – 17 October 2025

Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Aon, Westfield Specialty International and Atrium.

Aon makes two senior leadership appointments

Aon has promoted Michelle Beverely to chief broking officer for commercial risk and Lucy Gleeson to head of products and facilities.

Both based in London, they will report to CEO of commercial risk for Aon UK Rob Kemp, and the appointments are effective immediately.

Beverely brings more than 20 years of experience to the position, and was most recently head of corporate broker for UK retail