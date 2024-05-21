PCH makes three acquisitions in three months

Premier Choice Healthcare, the health insurance intermediary owned by Brown & Brown, has completed three deals in three months.

PCH purchased 100% of the share capital of Central Healthcare, based in the Midlands, in March. The month after, the Brown & Brown business acquired PCH Solutions, an intermediary partnership based in Kent.

RelatedGRP moves into health insurance sector with new deal

Towcester-based broker Premier Choice Healthcare becomes consolidator's healthcare hub.

Its third purchase sealed in May was 100% of the share capital of north west London-based intermediary MGM Health from Dr Geetha Muralee, who is a