Passing the £1,000,000 milestone

It is a cliché, but there is a saying that the first million is the hardest. With this in mind, Jonathan Swift canvassed opinions from broker founders to find out their experiences of passing this number in gross written premium or – in some cases – income, and any advice they can pass onto others who are aspiring to make their mark in the sector.

Paul Muir

Founder and broker: Paul Muir, 1 Answer Insurance Services

Is it true that the first £1m of gross written premium is the hardest?

Very true. You start with eager enthusiasm coupled with self-doubt and trepidation.

What were the one or two biggest factors that helped you get to £1m?

In 2000, when I started, the two biggest factors were:

1) Never giving up even though you have to dig very deep.

2) The Yellow Pages coming out and I was on page two of Insurance section.

How closely did you stick to your original business plan to get to the milestone?

At the beginning, I stuck to my plan of personal lines [mainly motor], but I adapted to the enquiries as I quickly realised I needed to be adaptable.

How many staff did you employ when you passed £1m, and are any of them still employed in the business?

I think it was six or so, and we still have one member of staff left who is now head of underwriting.

Did you celebrate passing £1m and, if so, how?

Yes, we had a meal in the local pub, as I was still paying the bills faster than the commission was coming in.

Did your business materially change once you passed £1m?

I think my mindset changed, my self-belief returned, and my business model evolved to new opportunities.

What was the difference in time it took to get from £1m to £2m, compared to £0 to £1m?

I would say that getting to £1m was slower than £1m to £2m, which I put down to confidence and adapting my business model. Thereafter, growth has always

been steady and in line with my forecasts.

What would be your best bit of advice to any founder out there who is at the £500,000 to £750,000 mark today, and is looking to take the next step?

Trust in your ability, look at areas you feel most confident in and always look at opportunities that come to you. Also, it should not be underestimated how important it is to have good staff beside you on your journey.

For context, how big is the business now by GWP and/or headcount?

We are now circa £20m, specialising in non-standard motor, which has been our focus for more than 18 years.

Founder and broker: Stuart Reid, Stuart Alexander

Is it true that the first £1m of gross written premium is the hardest?

Stuart Reid

Absolutely. Setting up a new brokerage with all of the hassles of regulation, IT, insurers, premises and staff, despite the difficulties of winning new business and servicing clients etc. is eye-watering…

If I was starting now I would buy a business that has a certain infrastructure first.

What were the one or two biggest factors that helped you get to £1m?

Doing things differently, we believed property insurance would be the most important business we could win, but there was no list of flats, for example.

We thought about it differently, and so we paid trainee taxi drivers who were ‘doing the knowledge’ to dictate into a voice recorder the names and addresses of blocks of flats (payable at £1 per address) when they were travelling around on their mopeds.

We built up a list of properties and wrote to the ‘chairman of the residents association’ requesting that we be allowed to quote. We had very significant success.

Second, and maybe just after the first year, we realised that if we were to market ourselves a postcode of the City, as the EC3/EC2 postcode would help enormously, hence we moved to cheap end of lease offices by Lloyd’s.

The benefits of the move, not just for marketing, but for so much more were incredible.

How closely did you stick to your original business plan to get to the milestone?

The £1m GWP was never our target – it was the Ebitda and the client satisfaction and retention. That said, to get the interest from insurers, and because we were predominantly commission-based, GWP was watched carefully.

What lines did you focus on?

Those that suited the expertise of our, very small, number of staff.

How many staff did you employ when you passed £1m, and are any of them still employed in the business?

There are five staff. I do not think any of them are still there, including both of the founders.

Did you celebrate passing £1m and, if so, how?

No, as it was not a measure we chased specifically. That said, we celebrated as much and as often as we could afford.

We were of the opinion, right from the start, that we should work hard and play hard. Work should be, as far as possible demanding, but enjoyable – we tried to elicit that culture.

Some of your readers may remember.

Did your business materially change once you passed £1m?

Nope, things really started changing when we moved to the City and when we started buying other business, this step change transformed our fortunes.

What was the difference in time it took to get from £1m to £2m, compared to £0 to £1m?

As you grow growth should get easier. The financial metric we always used was profitability – a loss in the first year, break-even in the second, profit in the third.

What would be your best bit of advice to any founder out there who is at the £500,000 to £750,000 mark today, and is looking to take the next step?

Look at every way to grow and consider acquisitions if possible – businesses and/or people, get close to your financiers/investors, to insurers and obviously, most importantly, to your clients.

As a smaller business, it is easier to get closer to your clients than the big monoliths and provide excellent service. Do so. Concentrate on retention (it is cheaper to keep old than get new) and sell more to those clients you have.

Any more and I’d have to start charging for the advice!

For context, how big is the business now by GWP and/or headcount?

Well, Stuart Alexander become the seed deal, which set up Bluefin that was eventually sold to Marsh – ask them.

Lisa Powis

Founder and broker: Lisa Powis, Fresh Insurance

Is it true that the first £1m of gross written premium is the hardest?

Yes, it definitely is the hardest part of the journey.

What were the one or two biggest factors that helped you get to £1m?

1. Making a deal to buy uncompetitive leads from Diamond (part of Admiral group ) at £3 per call.

2. Having support from Doric Insurance (part of Corinthian) in the very early days.

How closely did you stick to your original business plan to get to the milestone?

Yes, early on the focus was on young females.

What lines did you focus on?

We focused on insuring lady drivers. This was before the gender-neutral directive was introduced, and we were one of the first brokers to do this along with [Admiral’s] Diamond Insurance.

How many staff did you employ when you passed £1m, and are any of them still employed in the business?

There were six when we started and five were still with me until we sold the firm 17 years on.

Did you celebrate passing £1m and, if so, how?

I think we had a few beers in the office (money was tight).

Did your business materially change once you passed £1m?

No, we were still on a journey.

What was the difference in time it took to get from £1m to £2m, compared to £0 to £1m?

Yes, the second million was easier, but there are always challenges along the way.

What would be your best bit of advice to any founder out there who is at the £500,000 to £750,000 mark today, and is looking to take the next step?

Be creative with your products, be innovative and make sure that you are surrounded by a great team. Don’t stand still with your products; they need to evolve.

For context, how big is the business now by GWP and/or headcount?

The business was sold at £60m GWP with approximately 250 staff in two locations.

Matt Munro

Founder and broker: Matt Munro, iGO4

Is it true that the first £1m of gross written premium is the hardest?

I’m not sure that we have ever reached a GWP target, or any other financial metric, and thought ‘we have cracked it’. I’m pretty sure any founder would agree that there are challenges at every stage of the business – they just get bigger and more complex.

To be successful, it’s about having the best team, spotting the opportunities and staying resilient.

What were the one or two biggest factors that helped you get to £1m?

It comes down to building a great team – the right skill set with everyone culturally aligned executing the strategy. We have had amazing support from insurers and our other trading partners – without them we have no business.

How closely did you stick to your original business plan to get to the milestone?

It is fair to say it always takes longer and looks a bit different. We have always embraced technology and data to support our customers and insurer partners, making sure we have delivered the business in the way we wanted.

We are a telematics and specialist motor broker, but we have also been chosen by Direct Line, Hastings and other insurers to launch and manage specialist schemes for them.

How many staff did you employ when you passed £1m, and are any of them still employed in the business?

This is actually something I’m very proud about – we have 25% of people that have been with us more than 10 years, and more than half the business has been with us for over five.

Many of these will be in very different roles, and we pride ourselves on providing that career progression.

Did you celebrate passing £1m and, if so, how?

That’s something we need to get better at doing overall. We hit a target, win a contract, launch a new proposition and, rather than celebrate, we move on to the next thing.

Did your business materially change once you passed £1m?

We have had to evolve from a start-up with three of us through the various stages of growth. We now have more than 350 people managing nearly 300,000 customers.

What was the difference in time it took to get from £1m to £2m, compared to £0 to £1m?

I think the measure works for commercial brokers more than in personal lines. We work to higher volumes of customers and GWP, and lower margins. Our GWP under management is now £190m.

The business has had to scale and evolve from when we started across everything from compliance, customer experience, technology, data and people, but importantly the culture and the principles of the business are still the same.

What would be your best bit of advice to any founder out there who is at the £500,000 to £750,000 mark today, and is looking to take the next step?

Go for it, but stick to the knitting.

For context, how big is the business now by GWP and/or headcount?

As above.

John Warburton

Founder and broker: John Warburton, Konsileo

Is it true that the first £1m of gross written premium is the hardest?

Of course – getting off the ground is hard. But for us, it was the two years we spent building the technology systems and creating the organisational processes that were the hardest.

We knew we wanted to put brokers back at the heart of commercial broking, so we built them a bespoke broking platform with the tools and data they’d need to succeed, and set up a business model based on the principles of evolutionary purpose, self-management and wholeness for them to work in.

Designing and building the platform that would underpin Konsileo, before we actually had any revenue, then waiting to get authorised was actually harder than our first year of trading. And of course there was the whole chicken and egg problem of getting insurers to give you agencies when you don’t have much revenue.

Becoming a member of Brokerbility helped a lot on that front.

What were the one or two biggest factors that helped you get to £1m?

That all came down to planning. We invested a lot in the technology that would power our organisation and support the rapid growth in our business plan. So when we did press go the path to the first £1m was relatively smooth and relatively fast. It didn’t feel like we were in start-up mode at all at that point – it all felt very natural and very controlled.

By the time we got to £1m GWP, we had real momentum behind us. Our tech was up and running and insurers were intrigued by our different proposition – to them and our employees.

We promise our brokers they’ll be the happiest, best-rewarded and most professional in the business, and we promise our clients they’ll get proper protection from someone empowered to take the time to get know them and find them the right cover.

How closely did you stick to your original business plan to get to the milestone?

There was a certain amount of flexibility built into our business plan. We knew we’d be focussing on mid-market commercial, but within that we knew they’d be a mix of specialisms at the beginning, driven by the skills and experience of the individual brokers that joined us as they came in.

Because we believe the relationships our brokers build are where the true value of the industry lies, we were ready to support and flex to their areas of expertise and their client-bases.

How many staff did you employ when you passed £1m, and are any of them still employed in the business?

Twenty, but many weren’t brokers. They were the team building the technology and ensuring our processes were robust in preparation for our growth plans. Two of our very first client directors, Dan Cotgrove and Leigh Williamson, are still with us as part of our Kent hub.

Did you celebrate passing £1m and, if so, how?

No as we tend to think about brokerage rather than premium. We celebrated when we hit £30k/month in brokerage, £100k and £500k.

Did your business materially change once you passed £1m?

As we were executing a technology-led model and were very explicit about our culture from the beginning, things didn’t necessarily change at £1m GWP.

But we did gain the confidence that the model was right, and that our systems were working – and evolving – as we wanted them to. And it all seemed more real as new people were able to slot into the structure, and we watched it grow with them.

What was the difference in time it took to get from £1m to £2m, compared to £0 to £1m?

It was far quicker, because we’ve been doubling year-on-year, so it feels very fast indeed. Certainly, going from £20m to £40m GWP happened very quickly.

What would be your best bit of advice to any founder out there who is at the £500,000 to £750,000 mark today, and is looking to take the next step?

If you believe in your proposition, and you have something distinctive for staff – who after all create the value – and clients, then just keep persevering. There’s nothing to stop you competing with the big boys if you’re playing the game your way and not theirs.

For context, how big is the business now by GWP and/or headcount?

Its 100 plus broking colleagues now, £45m GWP run-rate, continuing to more or less double every year. We still have a mid-market specialisms, and now have 11 practice groups.

Peter Blanc

Founder and broker: Peter Blanc – first brokerage, FMW Risk Services, established in the year 2000

Is it true that the first £1m of gross written premium is the hardest?

Yes it is. Once you have some clients, you have acquired your biggest marketing tool – the power of endorsement and testimonial, which continues to be the number one most effective form of marketing in the commercial insurance broking world. Having a client who is willing to recommend you to their peers and contacts is worth its weight in gold.

What were the one or two biggest factors that helped you get to £1m?

Specialisation played a big part. From day one, my colleagues and I chose our sectors and became really good at looking after clients in those niches. Once you insure 10 or more clients in a sector it’s pretty easy to call yourself a “specialist”.

How closely did you stick to your original business plan to get to the milestone?

We chose transportation/logistics and construction initially, but also one of my fellow directors and shareholders became heavily involved in media risks. We added property along the way and called ourselves a ‘multi-niche specialist’.

How many staff did you employ when you passed £1m, and are any of them still employed in the business?

On day one we employed 13 people (we completed a management buyout of a small division of a broker that specialised in Housing Associations. When that business was sold, myself and five colleagues bought the commercial book, along with eight staff.

The six of us have taken different paths over the years, but I still work with the wonderful Michelle Munson who heads up the Colchester office for Aston Lark/Howden.

My other colleagues have been very successful – Matthew Collins owns and runs Ascend Broking in Chelmsford, David Anderson is the commercial director at Gallagher and Dominic MacMahon also still works for Gallagher (FMW was sold to Oval in 2007 and then to Gallagher in 2014).

The final director, Paul Esworthy, is now happily retired. Why is it that financial directors always seem to be able to do that?

Did you celebrate passing £1m and, if so, how?

I’m not sure we celebrated the first £1m, but I remember being hugely relieved that we were able to make payroll after month one. We had taken out a huge loan (well huge for us at the time) to buy the business, and cash flow was tight to say the least.

Did your business materially change once you passed £1m?

No, it started to change once we had paid off the loan we took out to acquire the business. It took us three years to repay it and start paying dividends – that made a nice change!

What was the difference in time it took to get from £1m to £2m, compared to £0 to £1m?

We grew from £1m or so brokerage in [the year] 2000 to more than £5.5m brokerage by the time of the sale to Oval in 2007 – entirely organically unlike my later career. The 2001 to 2003 period marked a very hard insurance market and our focus on specialist niches enabled us to thrive.

Matthew Collins (our broking director) was amazing at getting business placed, so Dominic, David and I spent our lives hunting down prospective clients and then working with Matthew to get them over the line. It was hard work, but great fun.

What would be your best bit of advice to any founder out there who is at the £500,000 to £750,000 mark today, and is looking to take the next step?

Looking back, I think our success was in no small part down to the fact that there were six of us working together. Doing it on your own is very tough.

So, finding some like-minded colleagues and persuading them to part with their life savings on a gamble that could end in failure would be my advice.

For context, how big is the business now by GWP and/or headcount?

The business was sold in 2007 to Oval, but it continued to thrive thereafter. At its peak, and prior to the sale of Oval, the business employed around 70 staff.

Oval was sold to Gallagher in 2014 and the business was ultimately merged with other Gallagher acquisitions in the region.

Lea Cheesbrough

Founder and broker: Lea Cheesbrough, Movo Partnership

Is it true that the first £1m of gross written premium is the hardest?

This is a really good question. In my view, there are a number of glass ceilings, but essentially £500k provides an income for a broker, so this tends to be scoped out, be it from associates/family relations or the local community.

With this comes the first round of renewals, which along with growth trajectory can take between 18 months and 3 years to achieve £1m growth. But every next tier can be a challenge as staff issues, training and balancing leads all play their part in reaching the goals.

How closely did you stick to your original business plan to get to the milestone?

A business plan should always be a living document and, as such, shouldn’t look too far ahead. Instead, there should be smaller milestones that allow time for reflection. Failing often leads to the bigger successes, as you have to know what you did wrong and what actions were taken to recover.

I work with start-up brokers daily and their business plans tend to work when they have a clear view of where the business is coming from for the first six months and have plotted the cases on a calendar and prepared well.

Brokers who pigeonhole themselves in to a specialist area too early usually end up expanding their horizons. If you are lucky enough to have a specialist product or target area then great, but this is rare – instead you need to consider any risk, but ensure you choose the client carefully.

Clients looking for price won’t show loyalty, but if you are providing a consultative service, and they feel the benefit, then they will stay for years.

How many staff did you employ when you passed £1m, and are any of them still employed in the business?

Most of our brokers who hit £1m tend to have two to four staff and, from those I work with, their staff stay, as it’s being part of the journey and the development of a successful business that becomes enjoyable.

Did you celebrate passing £1m and, if so, how?

All brokers say they will celebrate, but by the time it arrives they have demanding customers, staff to train and the phone won’t stop ringing.

Did your business materially change once you passed £1m?

It should change; as a business processes should expand and become more streamlined and efficient, but the service shouldn’t change (and this is the biggest challenge).

As a broker, you want to provide the same one-on-one consultative support to your clients that you always did, but this is a challenge as more customers follow.

People buy from people, so it’s hard in our industry to pass a client to a colleague. They have bought in to you, so it’s something that needs to be considered and managed.

What was the difference in time it took to get from £1m to £2m, compared to £0 to £1m?

For most of our brokers it’s a similar timeframe of two-to-four years. Growing a business while servicing renewals, claims and mid-term amendments is a challenge – growth only comes with the right people and processes and that’s a struggle if you are on your own and outside of a network or support facility.

What would be your best bit of advice to any founder out there who is at the £500,000 to £750,000 mark today, and is looking to take the next step?

Use your current book for organic growth, let it grow with you and don’t be scared of segmenting your clients. Those clients who just want quick efficient service can be dealt with by good staff, so recruit well.

Ensure you have time for your customers or at least those that bought into you, create rapport, develop relationships and don’t be shy about asking for referrals (not recommendations) from your happy customers.

Organic growth is built on relationship and not price, and its business that will stay with you forever. Look around for the opportunities – they tend to be a lot closer than you would think!

For context, how big is the business now by GWP and/or headcount?

We’re a network, so I’ll answer this in terms of our brokers. Our biggest start up broker started in 2018 and was one of the founding businesses and has just hit £9m GWP and £1.3m income. They have 11 staff.

Mike Cumbers

Founder and broker: Mike Cumbers, Absolute Risk Solutions ( UK )

Is it true that the first £1m of gross written premium is the hardest?

In terms of actually writing the cases getting to the first £1m GWP it was a challenge, but not necessarily the hardest part. Using existing clients for referrals based on the good service and relationships we had with them made attracting new clients easier than having to start from scratch with a blank piece of paper.

The harder challenge is maintaining the service levels as you grow to ensure you keep the promises you have made to both new and existing clients.

What were the one or two biggest factors that helped you get to £1m?

The main one is having the support of existing clients. It was important for me to have a starting block to work from, so I did a deal with my ex-employer to take some of my clients from the start as, from my point of view, it gave me a great head start and, from theirs, it meant I wasn’t desperate for business when my restrictions ended, so I didn’t need to attack their other clients.

The other factor was ensuring I had a support network behind me. When it is just you, it can be daunting getting started but the TEn Insurance Services support was always there if needed.

How closely did you stick to your original business plan to get to the milestone?

I pretty much stuck to it to the letter. My original plan was to have a smaller number of larger clients and that got me started well. However, when referrals come in that were smaller, we grabbed them with both hands as they are warm leads. This turned out to be a great move, as it lead to more referrals and some of them grew into larger clients.

Construction Insurance was my background and we focused on that to start with, but this has diversified into other areas and trades.

How many staff did you employ when you passed £1m, and are any of them still employed in the business?

We started with just myself, we then employed a part time admin person and that is how we have remained. If we weren’t partnered up with Ten we would need more staff, which obviously comes at cost and with more complications.

Did you celebrate passing £1m and, if so, how?

We didn’t celebrate the £1m milestone, we celebrated five years of trading instead. This was after we passed £1m and was delayed due to Covid-19, but we had a boat charter for a day off the south coast, which was fantastic.

Did your business materially change once you passed £1m?

Not really. We carried on the same track as we have always done. The only consideration is how much more you can do before the necessity of staff raises it’s head and to consider if you want to go down that road.

What was the difference in time it took to get from £1m to £2m, compared to £0 to £1m?

We have taken the foot off the gas a little once we got to just over £1.5m. Referrals are still coming in and, with organic growth as the market changes, this will naturally increase over time.

We feel it is important to keep a solid control on the business and the client base. Too much growth too fast can leave you vulnerable to a dip in [your] service standards, and that is more important that being the biggest.

What would be your best bit of advice to any founder who is at the £500,000 to £750,000 mark today and looking to take the next step?

Plan your growth over a set period, use existing clients to obtain more leads, they are better leads than cold calling and more likely to be loyal in what is a competitive industry.

They are also more likely to be of the same attitude as your existing clients if they are recommended.

Keep a good support network behind you. If you choose staff, make sure they are part of the business in someway to give them that interest and focus.

If you choose a network (as we have), make sure you build a close relationship with them so they understand and buy into how your business works.

For context, how big is the business now by GWP and/or headcount?

GWP is circa £1,525,000 – with myself and one part-time administrative assistant.

Founder and broker: Nigel Bartlett, Bartlett James Risk Solutions

Nigel Bartlett

Based in Cannock, Staffordshire, Bartlett James Risk Solution has been trading since 2018. The firm is an appointed representative of Momentum Broker Solutions.

Is it true that the first £1m of gross written premium is the hardest?

I’d say the first £500,000 is the hardest because most of us start from zero. It’s getting to that figure and building a solid referral network initially; that’s the hardest part.

What were the one or two biggest factors that helped you get to £1m?

Focus on sales and client referral. I can’t stress enough the importance of picking the right clients. You can either get to £1m and have 60 or 70 clients, or you can get to £1m and have 250 clients.

You need to find people who appreciate the value you create and the service you provide. Another major factor for me was broking support. Having Momentum Broking Solutions as my partner has given me excellent market access and broking support which freed me up to concentrate on winning new clients.

How closely did you stick to your original business plan to get to the milestone?

I think I stuck to closely to my business plan. I wanted to focus on small client numbers with a good mix between larger and smaller. The key for me was achieving workable balance. I was mindful that if I had too many smaller clients then my workload would significantly increase and stall growth.

Ultimately, it’s important to select the right people to work with.

My typical client is from commercial/business sector. My portfolio consists of construction, manufacturing, engineering and transportation in the main.

Did you celebrate passing £1m and, if so, how?

I did. I got a really nice Mont Blanc pen from Momentum, which was awarded to me during their conference in 2022.

Did your business materially change once you passed £1m?

I didn’t succeed by changing my business plan. I succeeded because of my business plan. So, no, there’s been no material change since passing that landmark.

What was the difference in time it took to get from £1m to £2m, compared to £0 to £1m?

I’m not quite at £2m yet, but it’s fast approaching, and I think I’ll achieve this in the next six months.

What would be your best bit of advice to any founder out there who is at the £500,000 to £750,000 mark today and looking to take the next step?

Just keep doing what you did to start with. It’s as simple as that really. It’s worked for me, and it can work for you too.

Helen and Mark Coffer

Founder and broker: Mark Coffer, Marrs Insurance Brokers (the trading name of The Not Too Boring Company Ltd)

Is it true that the first £1m of gross written premium is the hardest?

Without a doubt.

What were the one or two biggest factors that helped you get to £1m?

Always delivering on promises, keeping customer service as our focus, and only working for recommended clients.

How closely did you stick to your original business plan to get to the milestone?

We started out being all things to all people, and then changed strategy to mainly commercial and high net worth.

How many staff did you employ when you passed £1m, and are any of them still employed in the business?

We got to 12 first time round [1981 to 2007]. Now, we are two [with my wife Helen Coffer, pictured left, since reforming in 2014]. But we have the superb backing of TEn Insurance Services, our network.

Did you celebrate passing £1m and, if so, how?

We hosted an Extraordinary General Meeting with our children, acting IT manager (aged 12) and sales consultant (aged 9) at our local restaurant.

Did your business materially change once you passed £1m?

Not really. It was a milestone, but though we know our numbers, we actually don’t keep a pipeline – it’s not the way we work.

What was the difference in time it took to get from £1m to £2m, compared to £0 to £1m?

We cheated a bit as we contracted to retrieve our previous book from the firm we moved to after we sold in 2007. But the pace of growth is exponential – once you’ve hit one million the second million is quicker to achieve.

What would be your best bit of advice to any founder out there who is at the £500,000 to £750,000 mark today, and is looking to take the next step?

If it’s working, then keep doing what you’re doing, though we don’t discount acquisition as a means for quicker growth. Always do your due diligence thoroughly though and try to fund any purchase from your own pocket whenever possible.

For context, how big is the business now by GWP and/or headcount?

With Marrs I got to £7m. Marrs II is more modest but then there are only two of us (and TEn Insurance Services).

Howard Lickens

Founder and broker: Howard Lickens, Clear Insurance Management

Is it true that the first £1m of income is the hardest?

Undoubtedly – thank God for credit cards.

What were the one or two biggest factors that helped you get to £1m?

Very early on, RSA helped us to obtain funding, which enabled our first few acquisitions. Of course, they then got into difficulties.

How closely did you stick to your original business plan to get to the milestone?

The plan was never precise, but we’ve been on broadly the same trajectory for all of our 21 years.

How many staff did you employ when you passed £1m, and are any of them still employed in the business?

Probably 10 or so – a couple have retired but five or six are with us many years later.

Did you celebrate passing £1m and, if so, how?

We celebrated milestones like five and 10 years but I don’t remember doing it for passing £1m.

Did your business materially change once you passed £1m?

If I’m honest, it hasn’t changed massively at any stage. We have continued with a relentless ‘buy & build’ strategy from day one.

What was the difference in time it took to get from £1m to £2m, compared to £0 to £1m?

As we have got bigger so it has become easier to grow faster. That’s partly finance, partly being known in the market, and partly confidence. Being a part of Brokerbility helped a lot, but growth spurts have always been associated with acquisitions.

What would be your best bit of advice to any founder out there who is at the £500,000 to £750,000 mark today and is looking to take the next step?

The old chestnut – do you want to work ‘on’ the business or ‘in’ the business? For an owner there is absolutely nothing wrong with being a great broker and enjoying a great lifestyle. But if you want fast growth, it’s unlikely to work.

For context, how big is the business now by GWP and/or headcount?

We’ve got to circa £425m GWP and £85m plus turnover with circa 725 staff. We’ve always been strong in real estate, professions and construction, but we’re a pretty broad church now.

Paul Meehan

Founder and broker: Paul Meehan, Smart & Cook

Is it true that the first £1m of gross written premium is the hardest?

I hate the GWP measure. That would generate circa 150k of income, and even the small brokers can achieve that. I will talk [about] £1m of ‘income’. But [in relation to income] It certainly is. The journey is usually under resourced as the numbers in the firm are restricted. Growth is generally organic and any investment is made by reinvesting profits.

Managing the business – for example working ‘on’ [the business] rather than ‘in’ [the business] is essential, but insurance brokers that are skilled at client management and insurance advice are often short on the skills required to grow successfully.

What were the one or two biggest factors that helped you get to £1m of income?

Firstly, profitability. We were extremely profitable, had little competition in Harrogate and were essentially bored and looking for a challenge.

We felt we had a winning formula, and if we acquired businesses in similar rural locations and applied our systems and expertise, then we could leverage them into more income and profit.

We made sure that we could drive to any acquired business within a couple of hours if something went wrong. We made acquisitions in Skipton, York, Scarborough and Grimsby. We knew what a ‘community broker’ looked like and we turned these businesses into that model.

The second factor was expertise. I had acquired brokerages in a previous life.

How closely did you stick to your original business plan to get to the milestone?

Completely. It’s important not to deviate from the plan once you have created it. Opportunities abound, but they must complement your model. We focused on local businesses and our USPs were:

Face-to-face service

Being active in the community with our clients

Superior service

Really strong technical skills

An ability to make our insurers money

How many staff did you employ when you passed £1m, and are any of them still employed in the business?

No idea [on the numbers when we passed £1m]. We started the journey with 15 staff and one office with income of £400,000 in 1987.

By 1995, we had income of circa £1.2m and had five offices. When I sold the business to Axa in 2007 we had income of £40m and 25 offices.

Did you celebrate passing £1m and, if so, how?

We got leathered for about a week.

Did your business materially change once you passed £1m?

It became more process-lead. The businesses were managed and thoroughly accountable.

What was the difference in time it took to get from £1m to £2m, compared to £0 to £1m?

As we scaled up we grew quicker. I became the full-time CEO and all my clients were taken over by client-facing executives. I led the acquisition strategy, the organic growth drive and the PR push to create visibility in the market.

Geoff Cook, my chairman, handled the back office including all the financials, legals etc. He was brilliant and we had complementary skills. When we sold we made £10m of profit on £40m of income. Interestingly, while we celebrated getting to £1m of Income, attaining £1m of profit went unnoticed.

What would be your best bit of advice to any founder out there who is at the £500,000 to £750,000 mark today, and is looking to take the next step?

Get some grey hair onboard. Somebody who has done the journey.

For context, how big is the business now by GWP and/or headcount?

My business was sold 15 years ago.