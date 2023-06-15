Watch the UK Broker Awards 2023 shortlist video now

Insurance Age

IABA23 shortlist
All the entries have been reviewed and judged, and today Insurance Age can reveal the great firms that have made the 2023 UK Broker Awards shortlist.

Held on 12 October at the Vox at the NEC in Birmingham, during Insurance Age’s UK Broker Week, the UKBAs celebrate the very best the profession has to offer.

As the only ceremony dedicated purely to brokers, taking home a prize is an accolade that cannot be beaten.

So sit back and watch the shortlist and then make sure you don’t miss out on the big event by reserving your seat today.

