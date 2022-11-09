Meet the MGA: Spring Insure

Spring co-founder and CEO Nathan Sewell explains why capacity alignment is key for his MGA and his fondness for ‘grafters’

Profile

Branches: London, Guernsey, Dublin

Staff: 25

Specialisms and capacity limits: £5m for cybersecurity risk; £15 for commercial D&O; £20m for financial institutions professional indemnity (including crime); £25m for financial institutions D&0

Capacity providers: Argenta; Aspen; Ascot; Atrium; Beazley; Convex; Lancashire; MS Amlin

We started trading in mid-2020 with our initial focus on the Beazley financial institutions capacity