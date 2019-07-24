Ex-Ardonagh deputy CEO Janice Deakin: "I need a break from big deals"

Former Ardonagh deputy CEO Janice Deakin has stepped back at the consolidator and vowed that she needs a ‘break’ from big deals having worked on the acquisition of Swinton, but added the idea of acting as a non-executive director at another firm presently has little appeal.

Deakin joined Ardonagh in 2015 alongside former Gallagher UK colleagues David Ross and Adrian Brown as the retail broking head. She took the title deputy CEO two years later when Rob Worrell joined the business and then played an instrumental role in the integration of Swinton.

“I have never been big on job titles, so I was never a massive fan of being announced as deputy CEO to be honest,” Deakin, who now acts as an adviser and consultant to Ardonagh, exclusively told Insurance Age this week.

“I am still on the board of Atlanta [Ardonagh’s personal lines holding company] and I am still there for Rob, Joe [Thelwell] and the broking guys when they need me. But we have a great group of people. Interestingly I get asked [what am I doing now?] quite a bit.”

Freedom to make choices

“But brokers like Rob and [Autonet, Carole Nash and Swinton CEO] Ian Donaldson don’t need bosses. They don’t need someone to tell them what to do every day, they just need a bit of advice and someone to sound things off every now and then and that is my role. The day Rob walked in gave me the freedom to make some choices for the future. It is as simple as that.”

One thing that kept Deakin very busy after handing over the broking business to Worrell was the integration of Swinton having acquired it from Covéa.

“The Swinton deal completed on the 31 December 2018, and I can tell you that kind of deal is all consuming in terms of what we did,” Deakin reflects.

“So 2018 for me was all about handing over to Rob and making sure that the broking business was getting all the right people in the right places - and then Swinton came along and took up all the time I didn’t have. It was a 24/7 year to get that done. And to be honest I need a break from big deals now as that was tough. It has been a fantastic acquisition for us but it has been tough to get it over the line as it was so complicated.”

Bloody hard to do

The £165m Swinton deal was announced in 2018 and it did not escape anyone’s notice that Swinton had been through the mill in recent years.

In 2017 it placed 900 people at risk of redundancy as it closed 84 branches amid a drive to become a digital broker. Further back in 2013 the broker was fined £7.4m by the Financial Conduct Authority for mis-selling and in 2014 three senior executives were fined and banned from top roles at authorised firms by the regulator.

“The fact Swinton was an asset owned by an insurer, meant it was ran in a different way and its history was well publicised in terms of the regulatory scrutiny that it was under,” Deakin details.

“And it was a business that was moving in the wrong direction and when you do a deal like that you need to know that you can quickly get it going the right way, which we have.

“A big part of doing deals is looking people in the eye and saying ‘you are never going to regret this’ and we did that with investors and the team. And [reflecting on it] I think we all agree it will be one of the best deals we have ever done. Even though it was bloody hard to do.”

JD Advisory born

According to Companies House Deakin became the director of a business called JD Advisory on 3 June which lists ‘management consultancy activities other than financial management’ as its core activities.

“You know I was sitting there thinking with [Adrian Brown] doing what he is doing [in terms of working with other businesses like Ticker and SSP] I have done nothing to organise myself [for the future] so I sat in my swing chair one Friday evening at 7pm and looked at how complicated it was [to register a business],” Deakin explains.

“And it only cost £15, so I messed around with a few names and that was the one no one had so JD Advisory was born and has [since] stagnated until I decide to do anything with it. But the truth is I don’t want to work for anyone else but Ardonagh and I certainly don’t want to work as hard as I have been doing.

“For me it is all about taking it easier and being there when the team need me. It nothing more than that. I do now get cold letters through the post saying ‘you need to set up this - and you need to set up that’ and I think ‘what I have I done? I don’t think I have the energy for this’. And that is the story of JD Advisory so far.”

One avenue JD Advisory is unlikely to take Deakin is into the world of being a non-executive, a tried and tested path for senor insurance executives.

Shudder at thought of NED roles

“I don’t see myself doing NEDs, indeed I shudder [when I get asked the question]. Partly because the environment that brokers and insurers operate in means that NEDs and independent NEDs are so regulatory focused and that is not what I want to do,” Deakin concedes.

“The most common question I get asked - indeed David [Ross - Ardonagh CEO] asked me it the other day - is ‘do you think you will get bored?’ And the honest answer is that I don’t know if I will - and you never say never - but I am not seeing a single sign of boredom so far, and I honestly cannot see myself being bored in the near future.”

“Now if David [Ross] came to me tomorrow and said ‘we have got this big thing we need you to help us on, I might take a deep breath and say ‘what do you need me to do?’ But I am 52 and in terms of the last few years, nothing could have been better in what we have done at Ardonagh. But it is hard to repeat that,” Deakin continues.

“I remember sitting in the garden after leaving Gallagher and Autonet almost got acquired by Brightside and then Marsh bought Jelf and I was thinking all the people I hoped to work with one day are going somewhere else whilst I was [out of action].

“But they all came back and in one shape or form came to Ardonagh whether it is Alex [Alway], Rob, Ian or Craig [Ball] and now it is time to slow down a bit from what has been an amazing experience.”

Fighting the anti-corporate fight

Which begs the final question, which has Deakin enjoyed the most: working for an insurer, or working for a broker?

“I could be myself more of the time working for a broker than an insurer; and I don’t know if that is a broker or just Ardonagh,” Deakin concludes.

“For someone who worked for 13 years at Aviva I fight the anti-corporate fight more than anyone; and I could say what I feel more over the past four years than at any point in my career and you can’t ask for more than that. You have to bite your tongue a lot in some of the big company environments and that is not me.”

