Candles, craft, coffee and cover - how one broker is mixing it up to make a mark

Dr John Mitchell speaks to Jonathan Swift about his venture Wessex Business Services, an insurance broker – although not in name - with quite a few interesting side lines from scented candles to hot desking spaces.

Last week I suggested that insurance should go back to its coffee shop roots.

In a blog I recommended high street brokers perhaps look to offer more than insurance cover to resonate better with their local customers and become focal points in their communities

Soon after it went live I was contacted by an insurance broker who is already doing exactly that, so I caught up with Dr John Mitchell, the managing director of Wessex Business Services, to discuss what he is doing and what others could learn from his experience.

What was the thinking behind Wessex Business Services?

Having a sign above the door of the shop that says we are an insurance broker is not going to bring customers in – yet that is what pays the bills. So how do we get customers to come in and engage with us? People buy from people, so if we can make them engage with us and like us, they will trust us and buy our insurance products.

So we decided to fill gaps in the local market – providing services which I perceived as necessary, but weren’t available locally. Promoting insurance through the sale of these other products and giving people a reason to come into the shop – so that they leave knowing that we are the place to come for insurance at renewal time.

And we utilise what is a beautiful sixteenth century building – for the benefit of the community.

What do you offer outside insurance advice and services?

For starters, hot desking and meeting rooms for hire.

Overton is a busy commuter ‘village’ and there are many people who don’t want to go into the office in the City every day – and working from home isn’t always convenient. We have space for up to six hot-deskers at any one time.

The atmosphere is lively and sociable (though there is also quiet space for those wanting privacy) – and the hot-deskers seem to get on well and even do business with each other. We provide computers and printers [plus copying, scanning and laminating whether for fliers, leaflets, cards or booklets] for those who want to use them. Free tea, coffee and fruit are provided.

We also act as a mail-drop for local businesses and charities and allow them to use us as their registered address for a monthly or annual fee; and there is art and craft items for sale (for no profit).

Every person selling or buying art, hot-desking, mail-dropping or printing is a potential insurance prospect so we gently promote our insurance products to all.

Everything we do is geared around encouraging people to come through the door and talk to us – I can imagine how many in the insurance industry will think this is a mad idea.

What made you also decide to become a showcase for local artists?

Initially art wasn’t in the plan, but a member of the public came into the shop and asked what we did. I responded, ‘we sell insurance’ and she shouted ‘boring’ and walked off.

I chased after her and asked her what she thought we could do to become less ‘boring’ and she suggested that we contact local artists to display their paintings and other works. So I put out a request on Facebook and Twitter for local artists – and in they came.

We have paintings, etchings, sculptures, ceramics, hand-made cards. Everything is priced by the artists and when we sell an item, we pass the whole sum to them. We are running out of wall space. Paintings are selling from £40 to £450 – and there is quite a brisk turnover.

One of my niche insurance schemes is for Men’s Sheds – community workshops – so I have contacted all of the local Men’s Sheds and suggested they sell craft items produced in their workshops through my shop – and again, all the money raised will be passed back to them.

Another insurance client makes scented candles – so they provided us with some stock and a display stand - they are selling really well.



What has been the response from the local community?

We have had lots of interest and positive comments. Word is spreading, which is what we want.

The business community seems to feel very positively about us and the plan is working. We have picked up new local insurance business – commercial and personal lines.

We have a queue of artists eager to display.

I think there is still a little bit of confusion over exactly what we are and what we do though so we are trying to make the messages a bit more focused and targeted.

Where do you see the Wessex Business Services extending too next?

We have just started running a weekly business breakfast club for local business networking from 7.30am to 8.30am. Uptake hasn’t been huge, but I think it will grow and then stabilise.

There are also Saturday morning ‘browse the art with a free tea/coffee’ sessions and monthly open evenings – on topics like art and fragrance – with prosecco.

We have also planned a small local museum display which can be open at weekends when we have no hot-deskers and I have set up a partnership with an IFA who will be running weekly ‘surgeries’ in one of our meeting rooms.

What advice would you give to any other broker thinking of diversifying in a similar manner to yourselves?

Do it, but don’t get too side-tracked by the fun of the other services/products. Insurance is what it is all about. But you have to be creative to get noticed and you have to make people smile before they’ll buy insurance from you.

Do you have an interesting story to tell like Dr John Mitchell about how you have diversified your broker into new and interesting areas? If so we’d love to hear from you, email [email protected]