MD Beales retirement leads to string of senior hires at legal expenses insurer

Drive Further Collective, owners of Financial & Legal, has restructured several of its leadership roles following the decision by managing director Karen Beales to retire from her executive position and move to a non-executive capacity at the end of October.

Replacing Beales, pictured, Financial & Legal commercial director Jon Daniels has been appointed managing director responsible for general insurance products, as well as managing director of MSL, the motor claims business. He will report to Drive Further Collective CEO Nick Garner.

We’re very lucky to have both Jon and Phil stepping into these roles, and Richard joining the business too. They complement each other perfectly, each bringing their unique strengths and deep industry knowledge, and I