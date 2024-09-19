Lloyd’s appoints ex-McKinsey leader Sir Charles Roxburgh as chair

Lloyd’s has named Sir Charles Roxburgh as its next chair to take up the role on 1 May 2025, succeeding Bruce Carnegie-Brown.

The appointment remains subject to regulatory approval and consent from the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority.

Carnegie-Brown has been in the post since 2017.

Lloyd’s listed that Roxburgh, pictured, recently stepped down from one of the most senior roles within His Majesty’s Treasury, having been the second permanent secretary at the Treasury from July 2016 to June 2022.

Prior to this, he was the director-general financial services from February 2013 to July 2016.