Aviva personal lines jumps in Q3 but UK insurance COR grows

    • By Rosie Simms

Aviva has reported a 20% boost in UK personal lines to £2.15bn, as commercial lines also rose to £2.39bn from £2.15bn in Q3 2022.

According to Aviva, its UK personal lines growth reflected strong rating discipline in the inflationary environment.

Growth came from new propositions including Aviva Zero and the Azur high net worth acquisition struck in August last year, which was partially offset by volume reductions on its retail book as it prioritised rate over volume.

The insurer saw an 11% jump in its UK commercial lines driven by strong retention and new business levels, along with the favourable rate environment

