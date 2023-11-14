Insurance Age

Canopius appoints Mark Newman as UK CEO

Mark Newman_Canopius - square portrait
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Canopius Group has named Mark Newman as UK CEO, moving from his current position of CEO for the Asia Pacific region.

Previously, Sarah Willmont was appointed as UK CEO in May 2022, as Canopius reorganised its global underwriting operations. However, in October 2022, Willmont announced she would be stepping down in July 2023.

Interim UK CEO Kate Roy will end her tenure at the end of the year, but keep her role as group chief operating officer.

Newman, pictured, will take up the job at the beginning of 2024, and will also join the board of director of Canopius Managing Agents, following approval by the UK’s

