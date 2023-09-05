Mulsanne blames poor performing schemes and inflation for latest solvency issues
Mulsanne Insurance Company has admitted speaking to its regulator the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission about solvency capital requirement issues for the second time in four years, Insurance Age can reveal.
According to its Solvency and Financial Condition Report for the year ending 31 December 2022, the Abacai Group-owned group blamed “losses” for it posting an unaudited regulatory capital Solvency ratio of 108% of the SCR.
There are now signs that this pressure is abating. As a result of the underwriting changes made in 2022, it is managements expectation that there will be a significant improvement to the underwriting results in 2023.
The company added: “During Q4 2022, due to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insurer
Zurich grows graduate programme
Zurich UK has increased its number of graduate opportunities for 2023 while creating new “green graduate” roles in the renewable energy space.
Direct Line customers in line for £30m refund as insurer reviews past pricing in regulatory first
Direct Line has agreed to a voluntary review of previous home and motor insurance pricing having charged some customers more for their renewal than they would have done if they were a new customer, the Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed.
Canadian brokers praise ‘fantastic leader’ Storah ahead of move to become Aviva UK CEO
UK and Irish insurance brokers can expect their new local Aviva CEO to be an ‘enabler’ who ’understands the importance of strong broker relationships,’ according to their counterparts in Canada.
People Moves: 29 August – 1 September 2023
Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.
Ageas posts 25% growth from ongoing UK business
Personal lines broker-focused Ageas grew its ongoing UK business by 25% in the first half of the year to €651m (£558m).
Brokers urge new Aviva boss Storah to focus on empowerment
Incoming Aviva UK & Ireland GI boss Jason Storah has the chance to build on “solid” foundations and push ahead to deliver more empowered decision-making in the regional market, according to brokers.
Aviva Canada CEO Jason Storah to replace Winslow as UK and Ireland boss
Aviva has appointed Jason Storah as CEO of UK & Ireland General Insurance.
Direct Line takes Adam Winslow from Aviva as group CEO
Direct Line Group has swooped for Aviva’s UK & Ireland GI CEO Adam Winslow as its new chief executive.