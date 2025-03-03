Flood Re names Perry Thomas as CEO

Flood Re has appointed Perry Thomas as CEO succeeding Stuart Logue, who has been leading the organisation on an interim basis since last August.

Logue had taken on the role when Andy Bord stepped down after seven years at the helm of the reinsurance scheme.

Thomas has been a non-executive director and chair of the risk and capital committee at Flood Re since October 2021.

Recent flooding events have highlighted the critical role that Flood Re plays in the insurance landscape and Perry’s leadership will be pivotal in navigating these challenges and reinforcing the organisation’s commitment to its mission.

Prior to this, in a career spanning