Aviva gives e-trade brokers commission flex up to 35%

Aviva has written to brokers that use its own e-trading platform Fast Trade – as well as Acturis E-Trade – telling them they can set their own commission rates within set parameters, Insurance Age has learned.

The insurer is giving brokers commission flex that allows them to choose how much to charge clients between 0% and 35%, whilst insisting it has controls in place to make sure customers’ interests are protected.

An Aviva spokesperson told Insurance Age: “We want to ensure brokers can provide the services the client requires whilst being remunerated fairly for their work and expertise – this is a core component of an intermediated commercial insurance market.

“This approach creates a fairer and more