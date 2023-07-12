Q&A: Nadia Côté, managing director UK, Allianz Commercial

In her first interview since being announced in April as managing director UK at Allianz Commercial Nadia Côté tackles simplifying trade with brokers. She also assesses how the new Allianz Commercial structure will improve knowledge sharing and innovation across the UK business and shares an insight on her career so far.

What does the integration of Allianz corporate and commercial actually mean for UK brokers in the regions?

We really want to simplify things for our brokers and clients, which is why we have appointed one single commercial lead in each country or region to represent the Allianz Commercial businesses going forwards – myself as managing director in the UK, along with one chief distribution officer, Nick Hobbs, who is already very well known to our UK brokers.

In the regions, Allianz has always