FCA orders DLG to compensate any customers short-changed on total loss motor claims

The Financial Conduct Authority has ordered Direct Line Group to compensate any customers who have been short-changed on settlements for their written-off vehicles.

DLG must carry out a review of total loss vehicle claims ‘to identify any policyholders who received unfair settlements and provide them with appropriate redress’, the FCA stated.

However, the FTSE-250 insurer stated, in a stock market release, that its financials were resilient to any costs from the FCA order.

DLG said in the statement: “The review covers claims settled between 1 September 2017 and 17 August 2022. An estimate of potential payments the group will make, as a result of the