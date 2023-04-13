Insurance Age

Lloyd’s joins Biba as a partner

Lloyds
Lloyd’s has become the 21st partner of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.

To commemorate the tie-up Biba and Lloyd’s are hosting two one-day forums in Birmingham and Manchester to help brokers learn more about doing business with the Lloyd’s market.

The specialist insurance market has over 380 registered Lloyd’s brokers and a global network of over 4,000 local cover holders.

Steve White, Biba’s CEO, said: “Biba, many of our members and Lloyd’s have always worked closely together and we are now pleased to be welcoming Lloyd’s on board as an official Biba partner. We

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

