Lloyd’s joins Biba as a partner

Lloyd’s has become the 21st partner of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.

To commemorate the tie-up Biba and Lloyd’s are hosting two one-day forums in Birmingham and Manchester to help brokers learn more about doing business with the Lloyd’s market.

The specialist insurance market has over 380 registered Lloyd’s brokers and a global network of over 4,000 local cover holders.

Steve White, Biba’s CEO, said: “Biba, many of our members and Lloyd’s have always worked closely together and we are now pleased to be welcoming Lloyd’s on board as an official Biba partner. We