Aviva UK operating profit slips in 2022 as COR ticks up

Aviva’s UK combined operating ratio worsened to 96.1% in 2022, from 94.6% the year before, with operating profit down 3% to £309m.

The provider grew gross written premiums by 8% to £5.32bn, which was driven by double-digit growth in commercial lines and its retail channel attracting more customers.

UK commercial lines GWP was up 12% to £2.93bn due to a combination of strong retention, new business growth and a hard-rating environment. Within commercial, SME grew 13% supported by mid-market and digital-traded business.

UK personal lines GWP was up 2% to £2