FCA ‘haven’t thought through’ plans for PI insurers to pay millions in IFA claims
Insurers have a number of valid reasons to reject claims from IFAs who mis-sold pensions to British steel workers, according to a legal expert.
The Financial Conduct Authority last week unveiled a £49m compensation scheme for British Steel Pensions Scheme members who were mis-sold pensions by IFAs.
The regulator said it ‘expects insurers to pay’, estimating in its consultation paper insurers could mop up £19.2m in claims from IFAs who have professional indemnity insurance.
The FCA has set out a guidance for all brokers to follow when it comes to paying claims.
However, Damien McPhun, founder of Edesia Law, an expert in legal
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insurer
Most read
- News analysis: What next for brokers amid FCA premium finance crackdown?
- Ransomware-hit SSP under broker fire amid latest issues
- Biba and CFC publish new cyber risk guide
- Jensten Group snaps up UK motor broking specialist
- Union calls for urgent action amid FCA staff morale “collapse”
- News analysis: Why are brokers offshoring to South Africa?
- Romero Group makes first acquisition