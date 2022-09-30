People Moves: 26-30 September 2022

Keep up to date on the latest personnel changes in insurance.

Featuring: Gallagher, ABI, Aurora, Canopius, Verlingue

Gallagher promotes Julian Raven as CEO of energy practice

Gallagher has promoted Julian Raven as CEO of the energy practice in its specialty leadership team.

Raven joined Gallagher 14 years ago when the firm first established its London-based energy practice. Prior to Gallagher, Raven worked at Aon specialising in energy broking.

He is replacing Jonathan Smith who has led Gallagher’s energy practice since 2018.

Raven commented: “I am