Zurich UK overhauls graduate hiring process

Zurich UK is changing its graduate hiring process to cater for “generation covid” after lockdowns affected young peoples’ chances to gain work experience.

According to Zurich, the lack of internships and work placements during the pandemic has left graduates with less real-world experience than previous generations as they enter the jobs market.

It cited a study conducted by Careerpass this year which found a quarter of young people now feel that they have been unable to gain the right