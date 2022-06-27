GRP expands in Wales with Prescott Jones buy

Founded in 1991 by Ed Prescott and Gareth Jones, Prescott Jones also has offices in Bristol and Cardiff and is focused on business insurance, professions, property and construction and private clients.

Management and staff will all remain with Prescott Jones post the deal.

Head of M&A at GRP, Stephen Ross, commented: “Our expectation is that we will leverage Prescott Jones’ local connectivity in the South Wales and Western broking community to identify further opportunities for M&A.

“This is