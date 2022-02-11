Brit turns loss to profit in latest results

Brit Insurance has reported a pre-tax profit of $247.1m (£182.3m) for the year ended 31 December 2021, up from a loss of $235.5m (£173.7m) in 2020.

The provider’s combined ratio improved from 112.7% to 95.7% in 2021.

Its gross written premiums shot up by 31.8%, going from $2.4bn (£1.87bn) in 2020 to $3.2bn (£2.4bn) for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Brit also gained $22m by through the sale of two subsidiaries, and its total revenue went from $1.7bn in the preceding year to $2.0bn in 2021.