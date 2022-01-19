CBPE completes Direct Commercial deal
Private equity firm CBPE Capital has completed its investment into Direct Commercial Limited and Carraig Insurance, which will sit together under the brand Direct Commercial Group.
DCL is a commercial motor MGA, which is based in Chelmsford but also has an office in London. The MGA provides underwriting services, offers policy administration and in-house claims handling.
The company has 145 staff, and, after the investment, Phil Cunningham, founder and CEO of DCG, remains the majority
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]