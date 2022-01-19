CBPE completes Direct Commercial deal

Private equity firm CBPE Capital has completed its investment into Direct Commercial Limited and Carraig Insurance, which will sit together under the brand Direct Commercial Group.

DCL is a commercial motor MGA, which is based in Chelmsford but also has an office in London. The MGA provides underwriting services, offers policy administration and in-house claims handling.

The company has 145 staff, and, after the investment, Phil Cunningham, founder and CEO of DCG, remains the majority