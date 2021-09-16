Mulsanne v Marshmallow trial to begin on 15 November
The expedited trial in the legal dispute between Mulsanne and Marshmallow is set to begin on 15 November 2021.
The trial is expected to take place over ten days. It has previously been reported that the legal case would go to a split trial as to liability and quantum.
In a ruling published on 6 September following a remote hearing, the judge overseeing the case, Mr Justice Marcus Smith refused an application from Mulsanne to re-amend its particulars of claim.
The amendment would have
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Axa UK snaps up Mallaby
- Zurich agrees £700m capacity deal with A-Plan's KGM
- People Moves: 13-17 September 2021
- The Insurance Octopus appoints director
- Brokers urged to take action after FCA calls for clarity on remuneration
- PIB extends its reach across Ireland
- Research reveals cybersecurity skill gap in insurance