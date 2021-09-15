Usage-based motor insurer, Adiona, launches

A motor provider named Adiona which is focused on usage-based motor cover launched in London this week.

The business will initially focus on the aggregator market but has also committed to working with UK brokers.

According to Adiona, it has developed a tech-enabled insurance product that leverages data at scale to deliver a “revolutionary customer experience and real value”. Operating with its own Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) model, Adiona stated that it challenges the “outdated legacy models