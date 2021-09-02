Das UK team hikes up fundraising target ahead of Ride Across Britain

The Das UK team has increased its fundraising target ahead of the Ride Across Britain, after already having sailed past the initial £25,000 goal.

The ten person team is raising money in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society and Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD). It includes five Das employees and five business partners from companies including Hiscox, Aston Lark and Premium Credit.

Owen Thomas, chief sales and marketing officer at Premium Credit and one of the members of the team, told Insuran