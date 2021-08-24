Brokers "cautiously optimistic" about growth as pandemic restrictions lift

Brokers are cautiously optimistic about their trading prospects as the UK reopens from pandemic restrictions, according to research from Aviva.

Aviva’s annual Broker Barometer, which surveyed 220 UK brokers, showed that 43% of respondents expect to see growth in their business during the remainder of 2021, compared with 28% who expect to see their business decline. Meanwhile, 29% expected growth level to remain flat.

The figures revealed that national and local brokers had particularly strong