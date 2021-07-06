UK boss Middle lifts lid on Ageas's restructure and job cuts

Ageas UK is undergoing a restructure to become a more “focused” organisation, according to chief executive officer Ant Middle.

He explained that this includes looking at the shape of the business and investing in automation and technology in response to changes in customer behaviour.

Ageas confirmed last week that it is set to make redundancies in its Bournemouth office as a result of the restructure.

Middle told Insurance Age: “As part of our strategy, we have announced the start of a