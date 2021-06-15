Hedron Network adds Markel UK to panel

Hedron Network has added Markel UK to its insurer panel, Insurance Age can reveal.

Through the partnership, Hedron’s broker members will have full access to Markel UK’s range of specialist products, with enhanced policy wordings across professional indemnity, care, charity and community groups, and cyber.

According to the network, Markel UK also has specialist technology and contractors policies, which partner brokers will be able to access.

