Ghost broking remains "significant threat", warns Aviva

Insurance claims tainted with fraud grew by 10% in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, according to figures from Aviva.

The insurer explained that it had uncovered more than 12,000 instances of claims fraud in 2020, worth more than £113m.

Aviva detailed that it had also identified fraud on more than 29,000 motor policy applications, up 34% on its 2019 figures.

Ghost broking

It explained that ghost broking – when an unauthorised person acts as a broker and fraudulently takes out motor