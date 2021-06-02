Financial and Legal launches excess protect product

Specialist insurer Financial and Legal (FLI) has unveiled a new excess protect product range which will be distributed via brokers.

The offering covers excess losses on home, motor, and bike as well as a combination product.

According to managing director Karen Beales, brokers can sell excess cover either as a stand-alone add on to a primary home or motor policy, or it can be tailored to protect customers across a range of excesses, including travel, motor, bike, and home.

Former UK General