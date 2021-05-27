High Court approves RSA sale

The High Court of Justice in England and Wales has approved the scheme that will see Intact and Tryg buy RSA.

The takeover was cleared at a court hearing on 25 May and will become effective on 1 June.

As a result of the deal, RSA has been re-registered as a private limited company and Intact noted that trading of RSA shares on the London Stock Exchange will be suspended.

The takeover was first flagged last year and RSA stated earlier this month that it had received all required regulatory