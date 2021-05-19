Jackson Lee takes over Biba holiday travel scheme

Jackson Lee Underwriting has taken over the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) endorsed Holiday Travel Plus and Sports Travel scheme for three years from April 2021.

The trade body had previously partnered with DTW Syndicate 1991 at Lloyd’s on the scheme. The change follows the news from last November that Syndicate 1991 was to stop accepting new and renewal business on 31 December 2020 and go into run-off.

According to Jackson Lee, the travel scheme is one of the longest running