Jackson Lee takes over Biba holiday travel scheme
Jackson Lee Underwriting has taken over the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) endorsed Holiday Travel Plus and Sports Travel scheme for three years from April 2021.
The trade body had previously partnered with DTW Syndicate 1991 at Lloyd’s on the scheme. The change follows the news from last November that Syndicate 1991 was to stop accepting new and renewal business on 31 December 2020 and go into run-off.
According to Jackson Lee, the travel scheme is one of the longest running
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- FCA reveals measures to increase consumer protection in retail markets
- One Call suffers system failure
- Brokerbility and Ataraxia-founder Stuart Randall sets up fresh broker service
- Allianz swaps flagship Manchester office for sustainable building
- Right Choice targets further deals after Bennetts buy
- Climate activists increase pressure on Lloyd's
- People Moves: 10 - 14 May 2021