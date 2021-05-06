Bravo Networks revamps broker proposition

Bravo Networks has launched a new three-stream proposition setup for members, Insurance Age can reveal.

The announcement coincides with the unveiling of the Bravo Networks brand, which incorporates Broker Network and Compass and represents over 700 independent regional brokers across the UK.

The three streams include:

Premier, a service-led model that provides substantial back-office support in areas such as HR and Compliance Select, which drives enhanced growth deals across a panel of