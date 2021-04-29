Mulsanne v Marshmallow legal case to split
The legal battle between Mulsanne Insurance Company and Marshmallow Financial Services is set to go to a split trial as to liability and quantum.
According to an order by the judge, Mr Justice Marcus Smith, published on 22 April 2021, the trial as to liability will take place over ten days “as soon as possible” after 1 October 2021.
The order detailed that the hearing must be concluded before the end of 2021.
Where liability is disputed the court may decide that a trial on the preliminary
