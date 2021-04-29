Insurance Age

Mulsanne v Marshmallow legal case to split

court-appeal
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The legal battle between Mulsanne Insurance Company and Marshmallow Financial Services is set to go to a split trial as to liability and quantum.

According to an order by the judge, Mr Justice Marcus Smith, published on 22 April 2021, the trial as to liability will take place over ten days “as soon as possible” after 1 October 2021.

The order detailed that the hearing must be concluded before the end of 2021.

Where liability is disputed the court may decide that a trial on the preliminary

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Aviva opens buildings cover for properties affected by cladding to new customers
  2. Right Choice to buy Bennetts
  3. Inperio unveils brokers' PI product
  4. LexisNexis urges brokers to focus on data or risk being "left behind"
  5. ABI launches flexible working charter
  6. Video: What the papers say
  7. Network veteran, Les Brewin, joins Cobra

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: