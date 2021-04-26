Covéa adds Das UK cyber cover to HNW home proposition

Das UK Group, a specialist legal expenses insurer, has been chosen by Covéa Insurance to provide a cyber insurance product as part of its HNW Home Insurance offering.

The bespoke product features a limit of indemnity of £50,000 for Covéa’s Executive Home policy or £100,000 for its Executive Plus product.

The cover comprises cyber assistance which includes:

Includes investigating, reconfiguring and rectifying any damage to the client’s home systems and restoring data following a cyber attack