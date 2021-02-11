Inperio teams up with Thirdfort on solicitors' PI solution

MGA Inperio has partnered with digital ID and anti-money laundering platform Thirdfort on a solution to help reduce the cost of solicitors’ professional indemnity insurance (PII).

The business explained that the offering will be distributed via brokers.

The collaboration will see Inperio offer a reduction in premium or excess for firms which sign up with Thirdfort and use its digital ID platform.

According to a statement, the product will support law firm risk management around client