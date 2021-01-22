Aviva’s Patrick Tiernan moves to Lloyd’s

Lloyd’s has appointed Patrick Tiernan as chief of markets, a newly created role which will oversee market performance and distribution.

Tiernan is currently managing director, UK commercial lines and global corporate and specialty at Aviva, a position he took up in September 2019.

He first joined Aviva as chief financial officer of the UK general insurance business in November 2016.

The move comes just over a year after Lloyd’s announced that Jon Hancock was stepping down from his role as