Aviva’s Patrick Tiernan moves to Lloyd’s
Lloyd’s has appointed Patrick Tiernan as chief of markets, a newly created role which will oversee market performance and distribution.
Tiernan is currently managing director, UK commercial lines and global corporate and specialty at Aviva, a position he took up in September 2019.
He first joined Aviva as chief financial officer of the UK general insurance business in November 2016.
The move comes just over a year after Lloyd’s announced that Jon Hancock was stepping down from his role as
