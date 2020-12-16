FCA bares teeth on insurance product value as it launches thematic review

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched a new thematic review looking at product value in the insurance sector.

In an information request sent to firms and seen by Insurance Age the regulator explained that the review is looking at product value generally and as a follow-up to its Covid-19 value guidance which required insurers and brokers to review their product lines and act where products have not delivered the intended value to customers in light of the pandemic.

Firms had until