BI test case Supreme Court judgment expected next year
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has provided an update on the timing of the judgment from the Supreme Court in its business interruption test case.
The FCA stated today (15 December): “We have been informed by the Supreme Court that it will not be in a position to hand down the judgment before January 2021.”
The case was heard in the Supreme Court in November in a hearing that lasted for four days.
Case
This followed a trial in the High Court in July. The judgment from the initial
