Markerstudy's still in talks for commercial lines capacity deal
Markerstudy is yet to secure capacity for its commercial lines business.
In January, the managing general agent temporarily stopped writing new business in its commercial SME division after Qatar Insurance group (QIC) asked it to seek alternative capacity for commercial lines.
According to Gary Humphreys, group underwriting director at Markerstudy, that process is not over the line and the provider is still in talks with the new carrier.
"It's going through a regulatory process at the moment
