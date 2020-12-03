LV Broker moves to CDL insurer hosted pricing

LV Broker has switched to CDL’s cloud-based Insurer Hosted Pricing (IHP) solution, signing a five-year deal that CDL said will enhance its control and agility to market, giving brokers faster and more reliable access to the latest competitive products.

The pricing service is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The technology provider detailed that the CDL Proteus IHP hub enables LV Broker to make modifications to product and pricing strategies in real-time, allowing the broker community to