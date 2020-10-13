Generali promotes Alan Moore to UK branch general manager
Alan Moore has been appointed as UK branch general manager, directly reporting to Manlio Lostuzzi, global corporate & commercial CEO.
Moore also maintains his current role as head of global corporate & commercial UK.
Moore has been a member of the UK Branch Executive Committee for the last 4.5 years and holds an extensive understanding of the key elements associated with running the UK Branch.
Career
Prior to joining Generali in 2016 he was at Zurich for ten years with roles including head of
