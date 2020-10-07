Allianz to sponsor England Rugby

Allianz Insurance and the Rugby Football Union (RFU) have announced a new agreement in which Allianz will become the Official Insurance Partner of England Rugby, and partner to the men’s and women’s England rugby teams.

The partnership will also see Allianz Insurance supporting the top women’s domestic rugby competition in England, becoming the title partner for the ‘Allianz Premier 15s’ which will start on Saturday 10 October.

The two organisations will work together to continue the strong