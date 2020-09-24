Hiscox urged to start paying BI claims after test case judgment

Hospitality broker NDML and the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) have called on Hiscox to pay out business interruption claims “without further delay”.

In an open letter addressed to Hiscox managing director Ross Dingwall, the broker and the trade body urged Hiscox to begin to make interim payments for 50% of each claim, with a further 25% to be paid on 1 December “for those (hopefully few) claims which have not yet settled by that date”.

“This will provide a crucial lifeline to keep