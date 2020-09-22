Dive-In launches with authenticity and perspective as its themes

New research from Dive In, the global festival for diversity and inclusion in insurance, highlights the urgent need for companies to give diversity and inclusion (D&I) their full attention, especially in times of crisis. The survey was conducted from more than 12,000 registered attendees across 30+ countries in the run up to this year’s festival, taking place virtually from 22-24 September.

Now in its sixth year, the festival is still gaining new audiences. This year 70% of its over 12,000