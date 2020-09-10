MIB proposes 10% headcount reduction

The Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB) has entered consultation with employees as part of its latest phase of transformation, which could see it reduce its staff numbers by 10%.

It detailed that the proposals, which are expected to be complete by the end of October, are part of ongoing work to reshape MIB into a “progressive and innovative” organisation.

In 2018, the industry invested £30m in MIB to create a modern, fit-for-purpose organisation.

Size

MIB noted that it had since developed its