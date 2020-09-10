Insurance Age

MIB proposes 10% headcount reduction

Redundancy
The Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB) has entered consultation with employees as part of its latest phase of transformation, which could see it reduce its staff numbers by 10%.

It detailed that the proposals, which are expected to be complete by the end of October, are part of ongoing work to reshape MIB into a “progressive and innovative” organisation.

In 2018, the industry invested £30m in MIB to create a modern, fit-for-purpose organisation.

MIB noted that it had since developed its

