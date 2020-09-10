Lloyd's expects to pay out £5bn in coronavirus claims
Lloyd’s has stated that it expects to pay out up to £5bn in claims related to Covid-19 on a gross basis.
The market has also published its 2020 half year results, detailing that its Covid-19 claims after reinsurance recoveries totalled £2.4bn in the first six months of the year.
Lloyd’s said in May that it expected to pay out in the range of $3bn to $4.3bn globally as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
COR
According to Lloyd’s, this contributed 18.7% to its combined operating ratio (COR)
